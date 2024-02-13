Incline Village and Plover Place: Duluth's Groundbreaking Housing Developments

Incline Village: Duluth's Landmark Housing DevelopmentDuluth City Council greenlights a transformative housing project, Incline Village, set to revitalize the former Central High School location. The groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by Chester Creek View and Incline Plaza Development, promises a mix of 1,300 new housing units, retail spaces, and apartment units.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Housing Crisis

As Duluth grapples with housing shortages and escalating prices, Incline Village emerges as a beacon of hope. The ambitious project, valued at $500 million, received City Council approval for a $26 million tax subsidy, covering roughly one-third of the developer's financing gap. Construction is slated to commence this summer, with families expected to move in by 2025.

The 53-acre property, acquired from the Duluth school district last March by developer Luzy Ostreicher, will feature market-rate housing, 80,000 square feet of retail space, and inviting public areas. The project's first phase will encompass 340 units and 30,000 square feet of retail space, setting the stage for a vibrant and inclusive community.

Advertisment

Plover Place: A Safe Haven for the Homeless

In another commendable effort to address housing needs, One Roof Community Housing is constructing two affordable housing buildings, Plover Place, for individuals who have experienced homelessness. Funded by the City of Duluth and St. Louis County, the project will consist of 12 apartments each, with the Salvation Army partnering to staff the buildings.

Jeff Corey, Executive Director of One Roof Community Housing, envisions replicating the Plover Place model beyond Duluth and St. Louis County. Construction is anticipated to be completed by May of this year, offering a fresh start to those in need.

Advertisment

A Holistic Approach to Community Development

Both Incline Village and Plover Place underscore Duluth's commitment to addressing pressing needs such as housing, child care, inclusion, and workforce development. By fostering partnerships between private entities, local government, and nonprofit organizations, Duluth is redefining community development and setting an example for other cities to follow.

As Duluth embarks on these monumental housing projects, the city stands at the precipice of a new chapter in its history. By investing in its residents and addressing critical social issues, Duluth is not only building homes but also nurturing a resilient and inclusive community.