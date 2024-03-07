Impending Public Auction of Unclaimed Vehicles Announced by Multiple SC Custodians

Multiple vehicle custodians across South Carolina have announced an impending public auction for a range of unclaimed vehicles, subject to towing, repair, and/or storage liens. The vehicles, declared abandoned under SC Law, include makes from Mitsubishi, Ford, Oldsmobile, KIA, Chevrolet, Mazda, Hyundai, MV Agusta, Hyosung, Kawasaki, Jeep, Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, Buick, VW, Volvo, Chrysler, and Kia. Owners or lienholders have a 15-day window to reclaim their vehicles by settling all lawful charges to avoid their sale at auction.

Details on the Unclaimed Vehicles

Notable vehicles listed include a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer, 2008 Ford Crown Vic, 1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight, 2024 KIA Forte, 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, among others, spanning various locations including Columbia, Elgin, Georgetown, and more within South Carolina. These vehicles have accrued significant charges over time, prompting their move towards public auction if not claimed timely by their respective owners or lienholders.

Legal Framework and Reclamation Process

Under Sections 56-5-5810, 56-5-5635, and 29-15-10 of SC Law, these vehicles are considered abandoned and are subject to public auction if unclaimed. Owners or lienholders must act within a specified 15 to 30-day notice period, depending on the custodian, to recover their vehicles by compensating for authorized charges. Failure to do so implies a waiver of all rights to the vehicle, leading to its sale.

Implications for Vehicle Owners and Potential Buyers

This announcement serves as a critical reminder for vehicle owners to monitor the status of their vehicles closely, especially when subjected to towing, repair, or storage services. For potential buyers, the upcoming public auctions represent an opportunity to acquire vehicles at potentially lower prices. However, it's essential for buyers to conduct thorough research and understand the history and condition of the vehicles in question.