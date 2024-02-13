Illinois State University Narrows Down President Search to Four Exceptional Finalists

In an exciting turn of events, the Illinois State University (ISU) President Search has zeroed in on four outstanding finalists for the coveted position of president. The open forums for these candidates are scheduled for February 19, 22, 26, and 29, subject to the approval of the ISU Board of Trustees on February 16, 2024.

A Rigorous Selection Process

The journey to finding these exceptional finalists has been no easy feat. A 29-member presidential search committee, assisted by Parker Executive Search since October, sifted through a staggering 41 completed applications. Out of these, 11 semi-finalists were invited for interviews, from which five candidates were initially chosen. However, one candidate withdrew from consideration, leaving us with the four brilliant finalists we have today.

Meet the Finalists

The ISU community and the public are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the finalists' names, curricula vitae, and biographies. In line with the university's commitment to transparency, ISU will release this information 24 hours before each candidate's respective forum on a dedicated page on the university's website.

Open Forums: A Chance to Connect

Each of the finalists will have their moment under the spotlight at the Old Main Room of the Bone Student Center. The dates for these open forums are February 19, 22, 26, and 29. This is a golden opportunity for the ISU community and the public to engage with the potential future leaders of the university, ask questions, and gain insights into their visions for ISU.

After a year under the leadership of interim president Aondover Tarhule, who was appointed in February 2023, ISU is on the brink of a new chapter. The selection of a new president will undoubtedly shape the university's future, and the chosen candidate will have the immense responsibility of guiding ISU towards greater heights.

As we await the final decision from the ISU Board of Trustees, the anticipation builds. The chosen finalists bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the table, making the decision a challenging yet exciting one. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain - the future of ISU is in capable hands.