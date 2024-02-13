Illinois Park Districts Receive Major Grants for Recreational Space Upgrades

In a significant move towards enhancing local recreational spaces, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has awarded three substantial grants to park districts in Northbrook, Crystal Lake, and La Grange Park. These funds will fuel ambitious renovation projects, promising a transformed park-going experience for residents.

Northbrook Park District's Aquatic Center Overhaul

The Meadowhill Aquatic Center in Northbrook will undergo a $3.56 million renovation, thanks to a $600,000 grant from the state. The project aims to upgrade the bathhouse, mechanicals, locker rooms, and pool areas, with completion expected by late spring 2025. This initiative is part of the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the IDNR.

Crystal Lake Park District's Della Park Revamp

Crystal Lake Park District is set to renovate Della Park, a neighborhood favorite, with the help of a $329,000 OSLAD grant. The park will see a host of improvements, including a revamped playground, accessible walking path, picnic shelter, seating area, fitness area, and new play equipment. This transformation is slated to enhance the community's recreational opportunities significantly.

La Grange Park District's William G. Yena Park Rebuild

In an effort to elevate one of its largest parks, the La Grange Park District will demolish and rebuild William G. Yena Park. A $600,000 grant from the IDNR will enable this project, which emphasizes preserving existing trees, adding water fountains, renovating athletic fields and tennis courts, and improving ADA accessibility. The park plan includes designated pickleball and nature-based play spaces, reflecting community input. The renovation, expected to finish in spring 2025, will address the park's current status as the lowest-rated facility in the village based on a 2021 comprehensive park inventory and assessment.

These grants signify a substantial investment in local park infrastructure, aiming to create inclusive, engaging spaces that cater to diverse community needs. By prioritizing improvements in aquatic centers, neighborhood parks, and larger recreational spaces, the IDNR is fostering environments where residents can connect, play, and thrive.

Key Points: