Rumors swirling on social media about Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sending buses of migrants to Quincy and housing them in the old ShopKo building have been quashed by Muddy River News editor David Adam. Ryan Darr, a project manager for RLP Development, which acquired the property in December 2021, confirmed that the building will not be used to house migrants. This development comes as Chicago's mayor, Brandon Johnson, confronts the ongoing migrant crisis and the rapid depletion of city funds for asylum seekers, which are expected to run out in a couple of months.

Rumor Quashed by Muddy River News Editor

The Muddy River News editor, David Adam, took it upon himself to investigate the claim circulating on social media regarding Governor JB Pritzker's alleged plan to send busloads of migrants to Quincy. The rumor also suggested that the old ShopKo building would be used to house these migrants. After conducting a thorough investigation, Adam debunked the rumor, ensuring that the people of Quincy were not misled by false information.

Ryan Darr, a project manager for RLP Development, backed up Adam's findings. RLP Development bought the ShopKo property in December 2021, and Darr confirmed that the building would not be used to accommodate migrants. This confirmation has helped to dispel the rumor and alleviate any concerns among the residents of Quincy.

Chicago's Ongoing Migrant Crisis

While the rumor in Quincy has been put to rest, the city of Chicago continues to grapple with an ongoing migrant crisis. Since late summer, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago has been a temporary refuge for hundreds of migrants. However, as of Thursday morning, city data revealed that only four migrants were waiting at the airport. This significant decrease is the result of accelerated efforts to resettle migrants in permanent housing or in other cities.

Despite the progress made in reducing the number of migrants at the airport, Chicago's deputy chief of staff, Cristina Pacione Zayas, acknowledged that hard choices lie ahead for the city. The $150 million budgeted for the migrant response this year is expected to be spent by April, leaving city officials scrambling to figure out a long-term plan to handle the crisis.

With the city's funds for asylum seekers rapidly dwindling, Chicago's mayor, Brandon Johnson, faces the daunting task of managing the migrant crisis while ensuring that the city's resources are not stretched too thin. While the decrease in migrants at O'Hare International Airport is a positive development, the city must still address the long-term needs of the migrants who have already arrived and those who may still come.