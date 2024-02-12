Illegal Lion Cub Display at Phuket Cafe Sparks Investigation

A lion cub, illegally transported and displayed at a popular cafe in Phuket, has sparked an investigation by police and wildlife officials. The Glass House Cafe and Space on Ratsada-Anusorn Rd became the unlikely setting for this alarming breach of the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.

The Unfolding Drama

Chinthep Kanghae, the head of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, led an inspection of the cafe. Mr. Khai, a Chinese national and friend of the cafe owner, was questioned about the lion cub's origins. He admitted to bringing the cub from Bangkok and housing it at a residence in Chalong for 15 days before showcasing it at the cafe for a few hours daily.

The Hidden Mastermind

The owner of the cub, whose identity remains undisclosed, was reportedly in Krabi during the investigation. The authorities are now delving into the legality of the cub's transportation and display. As lions are classified as controlled animals under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, any unauthorized possession, trade, or transportation could lead to severe penalties.

A Call to Action

This incident highlights the persistent issue of illegal wildlife trade and exploitation. As the investigation continues, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent enforcement of wildlife protection laws. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities involving endangered or controlled animals to the relevant authorities.

The story of the lion cub in Phuket is a stark reminder that the fight against illegal wildlife trade is far from over. It's a call to action for all of us to protect these magnificent creatures and ensure their survival for future generations.