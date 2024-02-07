Illegal Firecracker Factory in Harda: A Risky Lure for Poor Workers

In the heart of Harda, an illegal firecracker factory, expanding from a scant space to a sprawling 1.5-acre site over the years, became a magnet for poor workers. Offering wages higher than the norm, it lured individuals into the perilous job of manufacturing fireworks. The factory functioned akin to a cottage industry, with workers specializing in various production stages, from creating explosives to packaging them.

Workforce and Earnings

The workforce consisted of locals from Harda and migrants from neighboring districts and states, including Bihar. The pay was on a per-piece basis, with riskier tasks like filling explosives fetching higher rates. One of the injured workers, Istaq Ali, reported that because of his expertise, he could fill 4000-5000 firecrackers daily, earning over Rs 1000 per day.

The Risk Factor and Recent Tragedy

Despite the evident danger, the allure of higher income led many families to bring work home. However, after a recent tragedy, which resulted in damaged homes and lost lives, they now deny involvement due to fear of legal implications. Past incidents include deaths in 2015 and 2022 due to factory-related explosions. The recent catastrophe has reignited concerns over safety and legality.

Loopholes and Legalities

Initially governed by a local village panchayat with lenient commercial construction laws, the area came under a civic body's jurisdiction. However, the factory continued its operations, exploiting older permissions. This saga of hazardous work, inadequate safety measures, and exploitation of poor workers, under the cloak of legality, raises grave concerns about the administration's negligence.