Identity Confirmed: Journalist Brishty Khatun, Victim of Bailey Road Fire, Recognized Through DNA

Amidst the grief and confusion following the devastating Bailey Road fire on February 29, a crucial development has emerged in the tragic tale of a female journalist who perished in the blaze. Initially known by her pen name, Ovisruti Shastri, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has now confirmed her identity as Brishty Khatun through DNA matching with her parents. This resolution comes 11 days after the samples were collected, shedding light on the complex investigation.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Identity

Brishty Khatun, a student at Eden College and a former reporter for TheReport.live, was among the 46 victims of the fire that engulfed the seven-storey Green Cozy Centre, a popular dining spot. The confusion around her identity stemmed from her use of a Hindu pen name, Ovisruti Shastri, while her actual name and religious background identified her as Muslim. This discrepancy led to a deepening mystery until DNA results confirmed her as the daughter of Sabuj Sheikh alias Shablul Alam and Beauty Khatun. Her official documents, including her birth registration and college certificate, recognize her as Brishti Khatun.

Investigation and Confirmation

Advertisment

The CID's Deputy Inspector General AKM Nahidul Islam announced the DNA match, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. The revelation came after a meticulous process, highlighting the challenges in identifying victims in such tragic circumstances. Ramna police station's Officer-in-Charge, Utpal Barua, mentioned that the family would soon receive Brishty's remains, a statement that brings a semblance of closure to her grieving family. Despite the initial delay in communication, the authorities are now taking steps to ensure the body is returned to her family for a proper farewell.

Reflections and Implications

The tragic incident at Bailey Road has not only claimed lives but also revealed the complexities surrounding identity and the importance of swift and accurate investigative processes. Brishty Khatun's story, from the confusion over her identity to the final confirmation, underscores the challenges faced by families and authorities in times of disaster. As the community mourns, the resolution of Brishty's identity serves as a poignant reminder of the personal stories behind the statistics of such tragedies. It also emphasizes the critical role of forensic science in providing answers and solace to the affected families.