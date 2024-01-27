Idaho Falls Road Construction: Temporary Closure and Detour on 17th Street

Residents of Idaho Falls should brace themselves for a temporary disruption of their usual travel routes. A crucial section of 17th Street, spanning between South Boulevard and Holmes Avenue, is slated for closure due to road construction. This interruption in regular traffic flow will commence on an upcoming Sunday night, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. the next morning.

Detour Routes for Motorists

During this construction period, eastbound traffic on 17th Street will experience a diversion. Vehicles will be detoured to Sunnyside Road or 1st Street via South Boulevard. Simultaneously, westbound traffic will be rerouted at Holmes, leading to Lomax or Sunnyside. These changes are designed to ensure smooth traffic flow while the construction works are underway.

The Purpose Behind the Closure

This temporary closure will facilitate the removal of an existing traffic signal and the installation of a new temporary traffic control system. This new system will be located on the west side of the intersection. The construction is scheduled during the night hours in a strategic move to minimize disruption to traffic and local businesses.

Details of the Larger Project

This night-time construction is a part of a more comprehensive project. The project aims to add an eastbound turn lane on 17th Street at the intersection with South Holmes Avenue. In addition, the project includes the construction of a canal bridge north of the intersection, traffic signal enhancements, and median curb modifications on 17th Street. Businesses within the vicinity will remain accessible throughout the entire construction period.

Completion Timeline and Safety Measures

Provided there are no unexpected issues, the construction is expected to wrap up by late spring or early summer. Motorists navigating the area are advised to reduce speed, follow the traffic signs, and be mindful of the construction crew in the work zone. For any inquiries or concerns regarding the project, the public can reach out to D L Beck Inc., the construction company managing the project.