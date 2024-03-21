ICZ Partners with Glen View 8 Complex to Combat Fire Risks, Boost SME Resilience

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has recently collaborated with operators at Harare's Glen View area 8 Complex, focusing on identifying and implementing risk mitigation strategies to tackle the area's recurrent fire outbreaks. This area has been frequently ravaged by fires, causing substantial property losses. ICZ's intervention aims to enhance the operators' understanding of risk management and develop bespoke solutions tailored to their specific business needs.

Understanding and Addressing Fire Risks

During a recent visit to the complex, ICZ marketing manager Ringisai Batiya emphasized the council's commitment to understanding the unique challenges faced by the operators, which result in frequent fire outbreaks. The initiative is not about promoting insurance products but about fostering a collaborative effort with operators to manage risks effectively. Nicholas Sayi, ICZ's head of operations, highlighted the broader goal of building resilience and sustainability in the economy, ensuring that businesses can continue operations seamlessly in the event of accidents.

Operators' Perspectives and Solutions

Operators at the Glen View 8 Complex expressed their concerns and suggestions for mitigating fire risks. Many are baffled by the causes of the fires, exacerbated by the chemicals used in their operations, which make the fires difficult to extinguish. Suggestions from the operators included the installation of water systems to aid in fire suppression and the implementation of waste dumping mechanisms to prevent fire hazards. They also proposed the construction of standard shades with paving as a measure to control fires more effectively.

Future Steps and Community Engagement

ICZ plans to design insurance products based on comprehensive risk management research, aiming to address the specific needs of the Glen View 8 Complex operators. This approach signifies a shift towards more proactive and preventive risk management strategies, promising not just to insure but to empower operators with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their businesses. The engagement between ICZ and the Glen View 8 Complex operators marks a pivotal step towards a more resilient and sustainable business environment in Harare, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across Zimbabwe.

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of understanding the unique challenges faced by small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and developing tailored solutions that not only mitigate risks but also enhance economic stability and growth. As this partnership progresses, it serves as a testament to the power of collective action in overcoming adversity and building a stronger, more resilient business community.