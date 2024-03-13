Hyderabad BRS Corporator Ambushed, Women Attackers Spark Flexi Board Fury

In a startling development in Hyderabad's political circles, Dedeepya Rao, a Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) corporator, found herself at the center of a violent altercation.

Advertisment

This incident unfolded in the Vengal Rao Nagar area after Rao initiated the removal of flexi boards, leading to an aggressive confrontation with unidentified women. The clash, rooted in a local dispute, has cast a spotlight on the tense political undercurrents within the city.

Dispute Turns Violent

The conflict began when Rao, serving the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, directed the Disaster Response Force (DRF) to dismantle flexi boards placed outside the residence of Congress leader Naveen Yadav. The move was met with immediate opposition from Yadav's supporters who confronted Rao.

Advertisment

As tensions escalated, supporters from both camps clashed, culminating in a physical assault on Rao by several women as she attempted to leave the scene in her vehicle. The incident, which left Rao with minor injuries, was swiftly followed by police intervention and the filing of a case against the involved parties.

Following the altercation, a video capturing the attack went viral, drawing widespread attention and prompting a quick response from local law enforcement. "This incident happened last night. We have registered a case against the women who had attacked the corporator," stated R Madhusudhan, Detective Inspector of Jubilee Hills. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances leading up to this violent clash, aiming to hold those responsible accountable.

Underlying Political Tensions

Advertisment

The attack on Dedeepya Rao underscores the simmering tensions within Hyderabad's political landscape, where disputes over seemingly minor issues like flexi board placements can escalate into significant confrontations.

This incident not only highlights the volatile nature of local politics but also raises questions about the safety of public officials and the role of law enforcement in maintaining peace. The ongoing investigation will likely shed further light on the dynamics between different political factions in the city, potentially leading to broader discussions about political conduct and public decorum.

As this story continues to unfold, it serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing those in public service and the importance of fostering a political environment where disputes are resolved through dialogue rather than violence. The implications of this incident extend beyond the immediate fallout, potentially influencing future interactions between political groups and their approaches to conflict resolution.