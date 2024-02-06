Howell City Council Greenlights Depot Lot Redevelopment

In a bid to revitalize a key downtown area, the Howell City Council has unanimously approved a design and engineering proposal for the redevelopment of the 'Depot Lot'. The agreement was reached on February 5, commissioning Hubbell Roth and Clark (HRC) to helm the project at an estimated cost of $498,000.

Depot Lot's Transformative Blueprint

The blueprint for the Depot Lot envisages the construction of an 80-by-160-foot pavilion for outdoor markets and events, a 60-by-120-foot seasonal ice rink, a splash pad, and a large above-ground fire pit. The plan also includes provisions for public seating, additional parking spaces, and enhancements to Walnut Street. The area is set to become a bustling public gathering space, complete with bathrooms, a concession area, fire pits, benches, and a water feature.

Funding and Collaboration

Since 2022, the city of Howell has been working in tandem with HRC on the project. Funding to the tune of approximately $2.75 million has been secured, including a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a $2 million contribution from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This financial backing has enabled the ambitious redesign of the Depot Lot and its surrounding areas.

The Path Forward

At this juncture, the designs are considered conceptual, with the final design yet to be determined. HRC is entrusted with managing the grant requirements and will conduct regular meetings with city staff. The design process is expected to be completed by September, with construction slated to begin in April 2025 and anticipated completion in November of the same year. To facilitate the redevelopment process, the city plans to host a stakeholder meeting in April to gather input from local neighborhoods, a move Howell City Manager Erv Suida describes as typically very productive.