Howell Chamber Honors Local Heroes: Richard Lim Named 'Citizen of the Year'

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated local heroes at an awards ceremony held at Chemung Hills, where several businesses and individuals were honored for their remarkable contributions towards the community. The event served as a testament to the spirit of cooperation and mutual support that forms the backbone of Howell.

Richard Lim: A Citizen Par Excellence

Renowned local photographer Richard Lim was awarded the prestigious Citizen of the Year award. This recognition, a surprise carefully orchestrated by Chamber's President Janelle Smith, acknowledged Lim's selfless dedication to community service. The award is a longstanding tradition of the Chamber, a celebration of those who commit their time and talents for the greater good of the community.

A Toast to Business Excellence: Mike Jonna

Mike Jonna, the enterprising mind behind Jonna's Bar and Grill and Jonna's Market, was honored with the Rick Scofield Business of the Year award. This accolade is in recognition of his outstanding business achievements and his commitment to providing high-quality services to the Howell community.

Other Honorees: The Pillars of Howell

Rhonda Callahan of Torch 180 was presented with the Employee Engagement and Innovator award for her significant workplace contributions. Brad Tait from Agape City Church, on the other hand, earned the Community Engagement and Philanthropy award for his philanthropic efforts. These recognitions underline the diverse ways in which individuals contribute to the growth and well-being of Howell, further strengthening the sense of community in the area.