Howard Greenfield: A Remarkable Legacy in Law and Music

Howard Greenfield: A Songwriter and Legal Scholar's Multifaceted LegacyFebruary 13, 2024

The world lost a truly exceptional individual when Howard M. Greenfield passed away at the age of 70. A reputable lawyer, former president of the Equality Party, and gifted songwriter, Greenfield's contributions to both the legal and music industries have left an indelible mark.

From the Courtroom to the Music Studio

Greenfield's legal career was nothing short of impressive. Known for his compelling and thought-provoking letters to the editor, he often tackled complex topics such as Canada, minority rights, and the Constitution. Greenfield's passing was met with an outpouring of grief from the Montreal legal community, who recognized him as a cherished member and esteemed colleague.

Before his legal career took flight, Greenfield made a name for himself in the music industry. As part of the legendary Brill Building duo with Neil Sedaka, he co-wrote the iconic hit "Stupid Cupid." The song catapulted Connie Francis back into the top 15 in the US and held the number one spot in the UK for six weeks, proving Greenfield's innate talent as a songwriter.

A Musical Connoisseur and Skilled Musician

Greenfield's passion for music went beyond his songwriting prowess. He was a self-proclaimed connoisseur of music and a skilled musician, often delighting those around him with his performances.

His love for music extended to his personal life as well. Greenfield was married to a Québécoise named Gina Hébert, with whom he shared a deep connection and appreciation for the arts.

Engaging with Diverse Perspectives

Despite his strong political convictions, Greenfield was open to engaging with those who held different opinions. This was evident when separatist journalist Josée Legault attended his funeral service, showcasing Greenfield's ability to foster connections across the political spectrum.

In a world that often feels divided, Greenfield's ability to find common ground with others served as a testament to his character and his commitment to understanding different perspectives.

As the legal community mourns the loss of Howard M. Greenfield, his legacy as a songwriter, lawyer, and compassionate individual will continue to inspire and resonate with those who knew him and the many lives he touched.