Hotel Worker Electrocuted While Repairing Billboard in Delta State, Triggers Safety Concerns

On a regular Thursday afternoon, tragedy struck at the Immaculate Hotel located at Vanguard Junction, Okpanam. An employee, affectionately known as Calabar, met an unfortunate end while attempting repairs on the hotel's billboard. This incident, occurring right opposite the airport in Oshimili North Local Government area of Delta State, has since sparked a conversation around workplace safety and the inherent dangers of electrical maintenance jobs.

Details emerging from the scene describe a harrowing sequence of events leading to Calabar's demise. Eyewitnesses report that the victim, in the process of fixing the damaged billboard, climbed a ladder which inadvertently came into contact with a nearby 33KVA high-tension pole. The electricity supply, having been restored at that exact moment, resulted in his immediate electrocution. This tragic accident underscores the precarious nature of electrical repair work and the critical importance of safety measures.

Community and Police Response

The local community and sympathisers have been flocking to the area, seeking answers and mourning the loss of a familiar face from the Immaculate Hotel. Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, noting that the Okpanam Police Station is actively handling the case.

The hotel owner is currently cooperating with law enforcement, providing statements to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome. Meanwhile, Calabar's remains have been transferred to a mortuary, marking a solemn conclusion to the day's events.