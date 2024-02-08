Honoring Integrity: FGBMFI Distinguished Footprint Awards

In a world where the shadows of corruption often loom large, the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has taken a significant stride toward illuminating the path of integrity. The global Christian businessmen network recently announced its annual Distinguished Footprint Awards, aimed at recognizing individuals and organizations that have shown exemplary performance in their respective fields while upholding the highest standards of honesty and ethical conduct.
Celebrating Integrity Amidst Corruption
During a media briefing in Accra, Joe Tackie, the Chairman of the Annual Awards Committee, emphasized the importance of acknowledging and emulating good deeds and individuals who demonstrate high integrity. This sentiment is especially poignant in light of Ghana's 2023 corruption index, which scored 43 out of 100 and ranked the country 70th out of 180 nations. By honoring those who have remained steadfast in their commitment to transparency and accountability, the FGBMFI hopes to inspire others to follow suit and contribute to societal growth and peace.
A Global Fellowship with Local Roots
Founded in 1952, the FGBMFI is a global network of Christian businessmen with a presence in over 80 countries. In Ghana, the fellowship boasts over 140 chapters and more than 6,000 members. The Distinguished Footprint Awards will not only target FGBMFI members but will also include churches, para-church organizations, and the general Ghanaian public. This inclusive approach reflects the fellowship's commitment to fostering a culture of integrity that transcends religious and organizational boundaries.
A Night of Recognition and Inspiration
The award ceremony, scheduled for April 20, 2024, will feature three categories for members of the FGBMFI, churches and para-church organizations, and the general public. Among the accolades to be bestowed are Staff of the Year, Best Chapter Award, and Marketplace and Community Service. In addition to these honors, the event will also witness the induction of newly appointed ambassadors of the Ghanaian Fellowship, selected based on their dedication to the fellowship's vision and mission.
As the FGBMFI prepares to celebrate the distinguished footprints left by these paragons of integrity, it invites the global community to join in recognizing their invaluable contributions. In a world where the forces of corruption often seem insurmountable, these individuals and organizations serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that the pursuit of integrity is not only possible but essential for the betterment of society.
In the words of Joe Tackie, "By celebrating these unsung heroes, we hope to inspire a new generation of leaders who will carry the torch of integrity and illuminate the path for others to follow."