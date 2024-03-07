Honoring Excellence: Uvwie Chairman Awards DPO Aliyu Shaba for Outstanding Crime-Fighting Achievements

Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Ramson Onoyake, recently honored Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ekpan, CSP Aliyu Shaba, with an award of excellence for his significant contributions to combating crimes and maintaining peace in the region. This accolade was presented during the inauguration of legacy projects by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the council secretariat in Effurun. Onoyake praised CSP Shaba's zero tolerance for crime and his effective policing strategies that have made the volatile area safer and more peaceful.

Strategic Policing and Community Safety

CSP Shaba's approach to policing in Ekpan has been both innovative and effective, leading to a notable decrease in violent crimes and community unrest. By working closely with the local community and initiating disarmament programs, he has fostered a safer environment where residents feel confident about their safety. His efforts have not only curbed crime rates but also facilitated the return of nightlife and economic activities in Warri and its environs, marking a significant turnaround for the area.

Recognition of Dedication and Excellence

The award of excellence bestowed upon CSP Shaba by the Uvwie Local Government chairman is a testament to the DPO's hard work, dedication, and effective leadership in law enforcement. Throughout his tenure, Shaba has stood out among his peers for his commitment to crime-free society, making him a model officer. The recognition serves as an acknowledgment of his invaluable contributions to the community's safety and well-being.

Impact and Future Endeavors

CSP Shaba's recognition goes beyond a mere award; it symbolizes the importance of exemplary service and dedication in public service roles, especially in law enforcement. As he continues his career, the hope is that his achievements will inspire other officers to strive for excellence in their duties. This award not only celebrates CSP Shaba's past accomplishments but also looks forward to the positive impact he will continue to make in ensuring the safety and security of communities across Delta State and beyond.