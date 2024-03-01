Honolulu Proposes Breakup of Emergency Services to Enhance Ocean Safety

March 2023 marked a pivotal moment for Honolulu as Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a significant reorganization plan during his State of the City address, aiming to enhance the city's ocean safety measures. This initiative seeks to separate the Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division from the broader Emergency Services Department, potentially creating two distinct city departments. The City Council, showing unanimous support, has advanced legislation that could lead to a voter-approved City Charter amendment, emphasizing the urgency and importance of dedicated ocean safety efforts.

Reorganization for Enhanced Safety

The proposal for the reorganization stems from the growing need for a focused approach to ocean safety. With the complete transfer of all emergency medical services functions on Oahu to the city, the separation of ocean safety responsibilities has become more pressing. The Ocean Safety Division, boasting 271 water safety officers, eight rescue ski teams, and 42 lifeguard towers, is tasked with monitoring 227 miles of coastline. This division's vital role underscores the necessity of establishing a Department of Ocean Safety, aiming to perform approximately 3,000 rescues and 1.4 million preventative actions annually.

Legislative Process and Potential Implications

The legislative journey towards creating a separate Department of Ocean Safety involves several key steps, including the passage of Resolution 50, introduced by Council member Andria Tupola. This resolution, if adopted, would place a question on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, seeking voter approval for the amendment. However, concerns have been raised about the city reaching its maximum number of departments, which could hinder the creation of other needed departments, such as a Department of Housing. The outcome of this legislative process could significantly impact the city's executive branch structure and its capacity to address diverse urban challenges.

Community and Leadership Perspectives

Support for the separation of ocean safety responsibilities from the Emergency Services Department is strong among community members and leaders alike. The establishment of an Ocean Safety Task Force to study the feasibility of a standalone department reflects a committed effort to enhance public safety along Honolulu's coastlines. Despite the enthusiastic support, city officials, including Honolulu EMS Director Jim Ireland and Ocean Safety Division Chief John Titchen, await the task force's final recommendations before making definitive comments. Their cautious optimism underscores the complexity of reorganizing city departments to better serve the community's needs.

This reorganization initiative represents a significant step towards prioritizing ocean safety in Honolulu. By potentially creating a dedicated Department of Ocean Safety, the city aims to strengthen its response to coastal emergencies and enhance the safety of residents and visitors alike. The coming months will be critical as the City Council, city officials, and the community navigate the legislative process and consider the broader implications of this proposed reorganization.