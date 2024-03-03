Hon Muhammed Lawal Pledges Inclusive Development in Ofu, Lauds Governor Ododo's Trust

At the Local Government Secretariat in Ugwolawo, the newly appointed Caretaker Chairman of Ofu Local Government Council, Hon Muhammed Musa Lawal, committed to ensuring the dividends of democracy reach every indigene of Ofu, regardless of party affiliations. This announcement follows his recent inauguration, where he expressed gratitude to Governor Usman Ododo for the opportunity to serve and vowed to uphold the trust placed in him.

During the ceremony, Hon Lawal emphasized the importance of unity and development, urging political leaders to consider the well-being of the populace. He assured that his administration would work closely with other leaders to foster significant advancements in Ofu Local Government. The event also saw Deaconess Rachael Ukwo John, the Director Local Government Administration (DLG), expressing appreciation for the community's loyalty and readiness to support the new administration.

Call for Peace and Responsibility

The APC Zonal Chairman, Hon Muhammed Nasiru Alfa, addressed the youth, advising them against engaging in criminal activities and promoting a culture of peace and responsibility. Similarly, the Ejeh Ofu, represented by HRH Alhaji Salihu Adaji Ocholi, encouraged politicians to embrace inclusivity and prioritize the people's development in their actions.

The Secretary to Ofu Local Government Council, Hon Ahmed Labaran, alongside other officials, pledged unwavering support for Hon Lawal's leadership, highlighting the community's optimism for a governance era marked by integrity and prosperity. This transition appears to be a beacon of hope for the people of Ofu, eager for positive change and development.