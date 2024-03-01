Homeless Animal Rescue Team, Inc. (HART) Reapplies for Kennel Permit with New Design to Mitigate Noise Concerns

An animal rescue group, Homeless Animal Rescue Team, Inc. (HART), has submitted a new application for a special use permit (SUP) to run a kennel, following the previous denial due to noise concerns from the community. The revised project design aims to address these issues with a focus on mitigating noise by incorporating interior courtyards surrounded by 10-foot high walls, in contrast to the previously proposed outdoor dog run. This initiative represents HART's continued effort to provide shelter and find forever homes for abused and unwanted dogs and cats while being mindful of community standards.

Addressing Community Concerns

Patricia Kurowski, president of HART's Board of Directors, emphasized that the new design is a direct response to citizen concerns regarding noise. By moving the dogs indoors and surrounding the courtyards with high walls, the organization hopes to significantly reduce the potential for noise disturbance. Additionally, a condition has been proposed on the SUP that would allow the county's zoning administrator to investigate complaints related to excessive barking, with clear corrective actions outlined for non-compliance. This approach not only aims to ensure the well-being of the animals but also to maintain harmony within the community.

Project Details and Public Hearing

The project will initially utilize an existing structure on a 35-acre A1, agricultural, zoned property to temporarily house up to 15 dogs and 25 cats. The eventual completion of a permanent structure will allow the accommodation of up to 50 dogs and 25 cats. Importantly, puppies under six months of age will not be included in the animal count, potentially allowing for the care of more young animals in need. The SUP application is set to be discussed at a joint public hearing on March 6, providing an opportunity for further community engagement and feedback.

Community and Planning Commission Reactions

Despite the redesigned project, some residents, like Mike Elias and Tommy Kearney, remain opposed, citing concerns that the kennel does not fit the area's character. Planning commissioners have also expressed caution regarding the proposed condition for managing excessive barking, suggesting it might be beyond the scope of zoning officials' expertise. These reactions highlight the ongoing dialogue between HART, the community, and local governance in finding a balance between animal welfare and community standards.

The revised application by HART for a kennel SUP represents a thoughtful attempt to align with community expectations while advancing its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals. As the public hearing approaches, the dialogue between HART, its supporters, and the community will be crucial in shaping the project's future and ensuring it serves the best interests of both the animals and the residents.