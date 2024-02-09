Home Invasion Suspect Dylan Fellows Deemed Competent for Trial

Dylan Fellows, a 34-year-old Hillsdale native, has been declared competent to stand trial for home invasion and burglary charges. The alleged crime, which occurred on February 7 around 7:45 p.m., involved Fellows reportedly breaking into a residence along Route 272 using a hammer and crowbar taken from the homeowner's garage.

A Night of Terror Unfolds in Hillsdale

The quiet town of Hillsdale, NY, was shaken on Wednesday night when an Oroville man narrowly escaped a violent home invasion. According to the police report, two men forced entry into the victim's home, assaulted him, and began rummaging through his belongings. The incident took place around 7:45 p.m., sending shockwaves through the usually peaceful community.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed for safety reasons, managed to flee the scene and ran to the local police station for help. Despite suffering minor injuries, he displayed remarkable courage and resilience in the face of danger. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently recovering.

The Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Dylan Fellows, a 34-year-old male from Hillsdale, was arrested in connection with the home invasion and burglary on Route 272. The police believe that Fellows broke into the residence using a hammer and crowbar that he took from the homeowner's garage.

While the second suspect remains at large, the police are confident that there is no immediate threat to the general population, as the suspects were known to the victim. This detail suggests a complex web of relationships and motives that are still being untangled by investigators.

The Road to Justice: Fellows Deemed Competent for Trial

In a recent court hearing at Torrington Superior Court, Dylan Fellows was declared competent to stand trial for the home invasion and burglary charges. This decision marks a crucial milestone in the legal proceedings, paving the way for the case to move forward.

As the investigation continues and the intricate details of the case come to light, the people of Hillsdale wait with bated breath for justice to be served. The bravery of the victim and the diligent work of the local law enforcement are a testament to the resilience and unity of this small town.

In the wake of this harrowing incident, the community stands together, determined to restore peace and security to their beloved town. As the legal process unfolds, the story of Dylan Fellows and the Route 272 home invasion serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance, courage, and the pursuit of justice.

