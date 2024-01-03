en English
Local News

Hoffman Estates Village Board Approves Design Phase for New Fire Station

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
The Hoffman Estates Village Board has given the green light to the commencement of the design phase for the replacement of the historic Fire Station 21, which has faithfully served the community for over half a century. The upcoming fire station is slated to be built at Chino Park, situated adjacent to the current station at 225 Flagstaff Lane.

FGM Architects to Spearhead the Design

FGM Architects of Oak Brook, a firm that has previously collaborated with the village and boasts a reputation for delivering high-quality work, has been chosen to bring the new facility to life. This decision was made following a rigorous proposal process that saw competition from 11 other firms. FGM Architects’ proposed fee stands at 6.8% of the construction costs, marginally above the average bid of 6.5%. The actual fee will ultimately depend on the final construction costs.

Preserving Recreational Space and Future Plans

Construction is predicted to kick off in August and wrap up by the fall of 2025. One of the primary goals of the project is to maintain the recreational space in Chino Park. However, the Village Board’s vision extends beyond this singular project. They also have plans in the pipeline to replace the outdated Fire Station 22 in a similar vein.

Funding the Ambitious Project

The funding for these ambitious projects, which are estimated to cost around $25 million, is set to come from an increased electricity tax targeting high power-consuming businesses and an adjustment in ambulance fees. These fees will be covered by insurance, with the village waiving any fees not covered by insurance for its residents.

Local News
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

