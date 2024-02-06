Hit-and-Run Indictment: Local Chocolatier's Tragic Death Shakes Cuyahoga County

In the heart of Ohio, a grand jury in Cuyahoga County has handed down an indictment in a case that has sent ripples through the community. The defendant, 79-year-old Gus Blavos, stands accused of charges related to the hit-and-run death of respected local chocolatier, Cassandra Fear. The incident, which took place on December 16, has left a lasting impact on the local community, with Fear's untimely passing marking the end of an era.

Charges and Circumstances

Blavos, a resident of North Ridgeville, is facing a third-degree felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Additionally, he has been charged with a misdemeanor vehicular homicide. According to reports, Blavos allegedly struck Fear with his vehicle as she was alighting from her car on West 130th Street in Lakewood. Rather than stop and assist, Blavos reportedly sped off, leaving Fear at the scene. The 41-year-old chocolatier was pronounced dead at the location.

The Misdemeanor Charge

The vehicular homicide charge has been listed as a misdemeanor due to a lack of evidence suggesting Blavos was speeding, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or driving with a suspended license. Any such evidence would have elevated the charge to a felony. Blavos is scheduled for arraignment on February 22.

Remembering Cassandra Fear

Prior to her tragic death, Cassandra Fear was a pillar of the community, known and loved for her chocolate shop, Fear's Confections. After running her business for 13 years, she closed the shop and took up a position as a clerk in the civil division of the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts. Apart from being a successful businesswoman, Fear was also a member of the Siren Song Quartet. Since her passing, a GoFundMe campaign established to support Fear's family has managed to raise over $53,000, reflecting the depth of her impact on those around her.