Hit-and-Run Incident at SteamMaster: Eagle County Sheriff Seeks Information

In a late-night incident that has drawn the attention of local authorities, a semi-truck collided with the SteamMaster building in Minturn, causing significant damage. Occurring shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 2, the truck, described as having a green cab and a silver tank without any discernable logo, struck the side of the building while attempting to turn around after entering from Highway 24. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office has issued a call for witnesses, offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and indictment of the suspect involved.

Seeking Leads: A Community's Call to Action

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is urgently requesting the public's assistance in identifying the driver responsible for the property damage at SteamMaster. With the incident occurring between 11:30 p.m. on March 1 and 12:10 a.m. on March 2, officials believe that someone must have seen the semi or the driver. Local residents and anyone who may have been in the area at the time are encouraged to come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Eagle County Crime Stoppers online platform or the 'P3 Tips' mobile app.

Impact on the Business and Community

The hit-and-run has not only caused physical damage to the SteamMaster building but has also left the community and the business owners grappling with unforeseen disruptions. SteamMaster, a notable establishment in Minturn, has served the local community for years, and the incident has prompted a collective call for accountability and justice. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office reassures the public that all efforts are being made to track down the responsible party and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.

How to Help: Reporting and Rewards

Individuals with any knowledge about the incident or the semi-truck involved are urged to contact the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-479-2201 to speak directly with an on-duty deputy. For those wishing to remain anonymous, submitting a tip through the Eagle County Crime Stoppers is a secure option, with the added incentive of a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. The community's involvement is crucial in solving this case and bringing closure to the affected business and its owners.

As the investigation continues, the incident at SteamMaster serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to maintain safety and order. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office's appeal for public assistance underscores the role citizens play in supporting justice and accountability within their community. With the community's help, authorities are hopeful for a breakthrough in the case, aiming to deter future incidents of this nature and uphold the principle that such reckless actions have consequences.