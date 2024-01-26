Historic Kimlau Plaza to Undergo $55 Million Redesign

The Kimlau Plaza, a significant landmark in Manhattan's Chinatown, is poised for a monumental transformation. With a budget of $55 million, the historic plaza is set to be redesigned, breathing fresh life into the cityscape. The announcement was made by Mayor Eric Adams during his State of The City address, underscoring the project's importance in enhancing the city's infrastructure and cultural heritage.

A New Chapter for Kimlau Plaza

Kimlau Plaza, nestled amidst the hustle and bustle of a complex six-way intersection, is a testament to the city's rich historical tapestry. Named in honor of Lt. Benjamin Kimlau, a Chinese-American pilot who sacrificed his life during World War II, the plaza stands as a poignant tribute to him and his fellow Chinese-American soldiers. The plaza's redesign aims to alleviate the current chaos of the intersection while crafting a fitting gateway to one of New York City's most historic districts.

An Investment in the City's Future

The $55 million redesign of Kimlau Plaza is a significant financial commitment from the city and state. This joint effort reflects a shared vision for a city that respects and enhances its cultural and historical sites. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees the plaza, is at the helm of this initiative. They are tasked with transforming the plaza into a more navigable and aesthetically pleasing space, while preserving its historical significance.

Preserving History, Enhancing The Present

This project represents more than a physical transformation. It embodies the city's ongoing commitment to honoring its past, improving its present, and investing in its future. The redesign of Kimlau Plaza is expected to provide a more fitting tribute to Lt. Benjamin Kimlau and the Chinese-American soldiers of World War II. It will also create a more appealing and efficient entrance to Chinatown, improving the quality of life for residents and enhancing the experience for visitors.