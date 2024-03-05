Hillshaven Crisis: Five Years Without Water Amid Theft, Debt in Gauteng

Residents of Hillshaven in Westonaria, Gauteng, have been enduring a severe water crisis for the past five years, a dire situation attributed to infrastructure theft and significant municipal debt. The Rand West Local Municipality, grappling with restricted water access due to an outstanding debt, has left the community in a prolonged state of distress.

Root Causes of the Crisis

The water woes in Hillshaven trace back to two critical issues: infrastructure theft and the Rand West Local Municipality's substantial debt to water providers. Infrastructure theft has directly impacted the delivery and maintenance of water services, while the municipality's failure to settle its debts has further exacerbated the situation. The Merafong City Local Municipality's inability to pay a crucial R40 million instalment to Rand Water highlights the broader financial mismanagement affecting the region's water supply.

Community and Legal Response

The prolonged water crisis has prompted a strong response from the affected community and local ratepayers associations. Efforts are underway to launch an urgent application against the water provider and municipality, aiming to address the unconstitutional limitation of water supply. This legal action underscores the community's desperation and the critical need for immediate solutions to restore water access, especially considering the impact on vulnerable groups like residents of an old age home.

Looking Forward

The situation in Hillshaven serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding water provision in areas plagued by financial instability and infrastructural challenges. As the deadline for the Merafong City Local Municipality to settle its debt looms, the potential for further throttling of the water supply threatens to deepen the crisis. This ongoing issue not only highlights the need for better financial management and infrastructure security but also calls into question the sustainability of current water provision practices in South Africa.