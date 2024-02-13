Hillsborough County's New Development Wave: Extending Water and Wastewater Lines in Rural Areas

As the sun rises over Hillsborough County, a new day brings new possibilities, and county planners are considering a monumental shift: extending water and wastewater line connections to rural areas. This initiative aims to improve access to essential services for residents in these areas, addressing concerns about septic tanks' environmental impact.

Currently, rural areas in Hillsborough County rely solely on wells and septic tanks. The proposed change would affect locations like Odessa's Keystone community, where some residents, such as Melissa Nordbeck, are concerned about the potential impact on their communities.

Protecting Keystone: Residents Rally for Information and Restrictions

Missy Nordbeck, a resident of Keystone and a member of the community group Protect Keystone, is among those expressing concerns about the proposed changes. Nordbeck worries that the extension of water and wastewater lines could lead to overdevelopment and threaten the area's natural charm.

"We need more information and restrictions to protect our community," says Nordbeck. "We understand that access to essential services is important, but we also want to preserve the character of our rural area."

Virtual Public Hearing: Gathering Input from Residents

To gather input from residents, Hillsborough County will hold a virtual public hearing. This forum will provide an opportunity for community members to voice their opinions, ask questions, and engage in a meaningful dialogue with county planners.