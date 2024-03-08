Highlands Ranch Community Mourns 7th Grader Alex Mackiewicz in Candlelight Vigil

Following a tragic incident on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday morning, the Highlands Ranch community gathered in a profound expression of grief and solidarity. The candlelight vigil, held at the intersection of Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway, was in memory of 13-year-old Alex Mackiewicz, a Mountain Ridge Middle School student whose life was abruptly ended by a vehicle while he utilized the crosswalk. Alex's family, alongside a multitude of his classmates, came together to add large photos to the burgeoning memorial and to call for actionable change at the notorious intersection.

Community Calls for Action

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident occurred just before 7 a.m., marking the first deadly crash at this location despite a history of eight non-fatal accidents since January 2021. Alex's step-father emphasized the necessity of change to prevent future tragedies, a sentiment echoed by attendees of the vigil. In response to her son's untimely death, Alex's mother has vowed to be present at the intersection every morning at 6:48 a.m., the time Alex's life was taken, as a form of protest and remembrance.

A History of Concerns

Residents have long voiced concerns over the safety of the intersection, pointing to speeding as a significant issue along the 45 mph parkway. Despite previous accidents, none have been fatal until now, prompting a renewed urgency for interventions. The community's grief has catalyzed a collective call to action, with neighbors and mourning family members urging for immediate measures to enhance pedestrian safety and ensure such a loss never occurs again.

Investigation and Reflection

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, with Deputy Cocha Heyden noting the driver's cooperation by remaining at the scene. As the community reflects on the heartbreaking loss of Alex Mackiewicz, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities pedestrians face and the imperative need for infrastructural and behavioral changes within the community. The vigil not only honored Alex's memory but also served as a pivotal moment for the community to unite in seeking solutions to prevent future tragedies.

As the Highlands Ranch community begins the healing process, the grief and shock of Alex's untimely passing have galvanized a movement for change. This tragedy has brought to light the critical discussions and actions needed to ensure the safety of all pedestrians, especially the youngest members of the community. The legacy of Alex Mackiewicz, remembered through tears and candlelight, may herald a safer future for the streets of Highlands Ranch.