High Times at Police HQ: New Orleans Rats Feast on Seized Marijuana Amid Building Decay

New Orleans Police Department's (NOPD) headquarters has become an unusual hotspot for drug consumption, but not by humans. Instead, rodents have become the unintended consumers, feasting on marijuana stored in the evidence room. Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick disclosed this bizarre situation to city council members, shedding light on the broader issue of the headquarters' dilapidated condition.

Grim Conditions Unveiled

Superintendent Kirkpatrick's revelations during the Criminal Justice Committee meeting painted a dire picture of the NOPD's main office. Beyond the marijuana-munching rats, the building is plagued by cockroaches, mold, and critical structural issues, including malfunctioning elevators and inoperative restrooms. These conditions not only pose a health risk to employees but also tarnish the department's image, potentially deterring new recruits. The headquarters' state of decay has prompted plans to relocate the police department to a temporary facility while seeking a permanent solution.

City's Response and Relocation Plans

In response to the headquarters' untenable situation, city council members have approved a lease agreement for a new temporary location, signaling a move from the current pest-infested and crumbling building. The city will occupy two floors of a downtown office building for the next decade, at a total base rent of $7.6 million, deemed more cost-effective than repairing the existing structure. This decision marks a significant step towards addressing the NOPD's immediate operational needs and improving working conditions for its staff.

Wider Implications for Criminal Justice Facilities

Chief administrative officer Gilbert Montanño highlighted that the NOPD headquarters is not the city's only building in disrepair. Many facilities housing criminal justice agencies face similar challenges, indicating a systemic issue with New Orleans' public infrastructure. Montaño's comments suggest a looming, city-wide need for substantial investment in modernizing essential public service buildings to ensure they meet safety and operational standards.

As New Orleans prepares to transition its police headquarters, the story of rats getting 'high' offers a stark, albeit darkly humorous, illustration of the city's broader challenges. It underscores the urgent need for infrastructure improvements across the board, not just for the sake of the police department's functionality, but for the health and safety of all city employees and the general public. The move to a new headquarters represents a hopeful step forward, but also a reminder of the long road ahead in addressing New Orleans' decaying public buildings.