Heroic Rescue Saves Women's Land Army Members from Hostel Blaze in 1947

In February 1947, a devastating fire engulfed Goodfellows, a hostel in Filkins, near Witney, housing members of the Women's Land Army. The incident resulted in several daring escapes, with 17 women fleeing in their night attire, and others needing rescue from the rooftop by firefighters. The local community rallied, providing shelter and clothing to those affected, many of whom lost most of their belongings in the blaze.

Historical Significance of Goodfellows

Goodfellows, a moated grange, has a rich history, having been enlarged and renovated by Sir Stafford Cripps, a prominent British politician, barrister, and diplomat. Its requisition during the First World War as a Women's Land Army hostel adds to its historical importance, making the fire not only a dramatic event but a loss of a piece of wartime heritage.

The Women's Land Army's Role During Wartime

The Women's Land Army played a crucial role during both World Wars, stepping into agricultural roles to ensure food production continued while men were away fighting. The bravery and resilience shown by its members during the fire at Goodfellows exemplify the spirit of the Women's Land Army, highlighting their importance not just in agriculture but in their communities.

Community Response and Legacy

The response from the local community in the aftermath of the fire at Goodfellows showcases the tight-knit support systems prevalent during post-war Britain. Villagers opening their homes and providing necessities to the displaced women exemplify unity in times of crisis. This event remains a testament to the enduring spirit of the Women's Land Army and the communities that supported them, remembered through stories passed down and cherished in historical records.

This tale of survival and community support amidst disaster serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and hardships faced during wartime, emphasizing the resilience and courage of those involved. The legacy of the Women's Land Army, and the events at Goodfellows, continues to inspire as we reflect on the past to better understand resilience, heroism, and unity.