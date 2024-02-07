Heart of Kent Walking Festival Returns: Explore Maidstone Like Never Before

The Heart of Kent Walking Festival, a highly anticipated annual event, is set to make its return this year from March 15 to March 24. The festival, organized by Visit Maidstone, a branch of the Maidstone Borough Council, offers an array of guided walks, meticulously designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests and experience levels. The festival is an ideal platform for participants to gain knowledge on a variety of topics, ranging from history, flora and fauna, to geology, under the guidance of expert professionals.

Exploring Kent in its True Essence

The festival provides 15 distinctive walks, each offering a unique opportunity to explore the picturesque landscape and historic landmarks of Maidstone. With different themes and difficulty levels, the festival ensures a place for everyone, from seasoned walkers to novices. This year's festival, as in the past, is expected to be a thrilling exploration of the heart of Kent on foot.

Collaboration for a Richer Experience

The Heart of Kent Walking Festival's event execution involves strategic partnerships with various organizations such as the Medway Valley Countryside Partnership, Explore Kent, and the Long Distance Walkers Association, among others. These collaborations significantly contribute to the enriched experiences offered by the festival.

Secure Your Spot Now

Councillor Claudine Russell, Lead Member for Leisure and Arts at MBC, advises interested individuals to secure their spots promptly owing to the high demand for the walks. While some of the walks are free of charge, others require a fee. Participants are encouraged to visit the Visit Maidstone website to register for their preferred walks and to acquire additional information on the event.