Hazardous Shipbreaking Operation in Lapu-Lapu City: The Fight for Safety and Health

In the coastal community of Lapu-Lapu City, residents bear the brunt of a hazardous shipbreaking operation. The 199-meter-long MV Diamond Highway, a vessel declared a total loss after catching fire in 2019, has been the source of skin rashes, itchy throats, and persistent coughs for scores of locals. The Philippine Coast Guard evacuated all workers in April 2023 when a massive fire erupted during the dismantling process. City officials have since issued a cease and desist order to the company responsible for the operation, as the wreckage poses grave health and environmental risks.

A Community Under Siege

Barangay Punta Engaño, a once-idyllic coastal neighborhood, now reels from the consequences of the Diamond Highway's dismantling. The ship, which ran aground following Typhoon Odette, became an unwelcome fixture in the lives of the residents. As workers from Pilipinas Precious Metal Resources Inc. cut through the metal hull, an accidental fire ignited, exacerbating the already-precarious situation.

Shipbreaking, a notoriously dangerous industry, takes a heavy toll on workers, nearby communities, and the environment. With the Diamond Highway estimated to have carried approximately 6,300 vehicles, the potential for harm increases exponentially. The likelihood of asbestos—a known carcinogen—being present in the ship's structure further compounds the risks faced by the residents of Lapu-Lapu City.

The Need for Safe Removal and Assistance

The dire situation in Lapu-Lapu City necessitates the safe removal of the Diamond Highway's wreckage. The cost of this endeavor, as well as providing medical assistance to the affected population, is a mounting concern. According to city officials, assistance from the national government may be required to address the health and environmental hazards posed by the shipbreaking operation.

A Cease and Desist Order Amidst the Chaos

In light of the escalating health issues and the potential for further damage, the Lapu-Lapu City government has issued a cease and desist order to Pilipinas Precious Metal Resources Inc. The order aims to halt the dismantling process until a comprehensive plan is established to ensure the safety of the workers and the surrounding community.

As the residents of Lapu-Lapu City grapple with the fallout from the Diamond Highway's shipbreaking operation, the need for swift and decisive action is evident. The safe removal of the wreckage, coupled with medical assistance for those affected, is paramount in restoring the well-being of this coastal community.

The looming question remains: who will bear the responsibility and the cost of rectifying the situation, and how long will the residents of Lapu-Lapu City be subjected to the hazards of the Diamond Highway?