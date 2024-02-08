Harrogate Tourist Information Centre Finds New Home in Royal Pump Room Museum Amidst Pandemic Shifts

In the heart of Harrogate, nestled amidst its Victorian grandeur, a transformation is underway. The iconic Tourist Information Centre on Crescent Road, a beacon for visitors since time immemorial, is set to embark on a new journey. It will find its new home in the Royal Pump Room Museum, a stone's throw away, in response to the seismic shifts induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Decline in Tourist Numbers: The Unavoidable Catalyst

The pandemic's onset saw an unprecedented decline in tourist numbers, with the Centre's footfall plummeting from a robust 135,000 in 2019 to a mere 68,000 in the previous year. This downward trend mirrors the national shift towards digital information access via smartphones, rendering physical touchpoints increasingly obsolete.

A New Dawn at the Royal Pump Room Museum

From April, the proposed new service at the Museum will operate between Tuesday and Sunday, offering extended and more consistent opening hours. This move is expected to deliver services more efficiently, with staff from the current Crescent Road location retained and fully supporting the transition.

A Financial Lifeline for North Yorkshire Council

Currently, North Yorkshire Council, the owner of both sites, spends £24,300 annually on the existing tourist center's maintenance. By relocating, the council could potentially rent out the Royal Baths location to a private business, generating an income of £30,000 to £40,000 per year.

Despite this potential windfall, the council has faced challenges in leasing other units at the Royal Baths. However, the decision on the relocation, promising no loss of service for customers and a more efficient delivery of services, is expected to be ratified by Councillor Derek Bastiman.

As the sun sets on the Tourist Information Centre's tenure at Crescent Road, a new chapter awaits at the Royal Pump Room Museum. This move, a testament to human resilience and adaptability, underscores the transformative power of a crisis. In the face of adversity, Harrogate stands tall, reimagining its tourism landscape to embrace a brave new world.