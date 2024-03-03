Harper James Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Easthampton, Embraces In-Person Shopping

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — Harper James, a woman-owned small business, is set to mark a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new clothing store location at 106 Cottage Street. Scheduled for Sunday, the event promises to offer guests a blend of trendy and classic styles, refreshments, and exclusive swag bags for early birds. Owner Kayla Diggins expresses excitement over transitioning from online to in-person shopping, highlighting the community's overwhelming support.

From Online to Brick-and-Mortar

After two years of operating exclusively online, Harper James is taking a significant step forward by opening its doors to the local community in Easthampton. The move signifies a new chapter for the business, aiming to enhance customer experience by offering an in-person shopping option. Owner Kayla Diggins shares her anticipation for the grand opening, emphasizing the importance of physical retail in building customer relationships and understanding shopper preferences firsthand.

Grand Opening Festivities

The grand opening ceremony is more than just the unveiling of a new store; it's a celebration of Harper James's journey and a thank you to the community that has supported it. Scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the event will feature refreshments and limited swag bags for the first 15 customers, adding an exclusive touch to the shopping experience. It's an opportunity for locals to explore the latest fashion trends and timeless classics that Harper James has to offer.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Harper James

With the opening of its new location, Harper James is not just expanding its physical footprint but also reaffirming its commitment to the local community and the retail industry. The transition from an online store to a brick-and-mortar establishment marks a strategic move to adapt to consumer preferences for tangible shopping experiences. As Harper James embarks on this exciting journey, the future looks promising, with potential for growth and deeper community engagement.