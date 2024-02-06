Harford County Transforms 129 Acres into Public Park

In a significant move aimed at augmenting public recreation spaces, Harford County has successfully acquired a sprawling 129 acres of land in Joppatowne, located on the eastern flank of Trimble Road. Destined to be transformed into the Foster Branch Park, the acquisition was finalized on January 31, with a substantial contribution from Maryland's Program Open Space, a state initiative propelling the development of recreational and open areas.

A Green Reprieve Replacing Residential Development

Originally earmarked for a residential venture, the land will now serve as a haven for the public to unwind and revel in the natural surroundings. The county executive, Bob Cassilly, was thrilled to share that the land, previously used in part as a produce farm and predominantly forested, will be set aside as a public park. The land shares its borders with the African American heritage community of Dembytown and the Robert Copenhaver Park, enhancing the ecological value of the region.

From Foster's Run to Foster Branch Park

The property, earlier owned by the Salvo and Vicki families, was marked for a housing project named 'Foster's Run'. However, the development plans took a backseat when the county decided to purchase the property for $8.6 million. The acquisition was facilitated with funding assistance from the state program and a local non-profit organization, the Harford Land Trust.

Harford's New Green Lung

The Joppa-Joppatowne Recreation Council area, where the new park will be situated, has been pinpointed for additional parkland and recreational facilities. The new park will be under the management of Harford County Parks & Recreation. It will feature a medley of recreational developments on the flatter western side, while the remaining area will be dedicated to passive recreation, including walking trails.