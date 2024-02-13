Harbor Freight Tools Opens New Store in Hammonton, NJ: Job Opportunities and Affordable Equipment

Harbor Freight Tools Sets Sights on Hammonton, New Jersey
In a move that signals continued growth and commitment to local communities, hardware store chain Harbor Freight Tools is set to open a new store on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, New Jersey this spring. The company, known for its affordable tools and equipment, is wasting no time in making the new location a reality, with construction already underway using local workers.
Job Opportunities Abound
As Harbor Freight Tools prepares to plant roots in Hammonton, the company is seeking to fill between 25 and 30 positions at the new store. With competitive starting rates and benefits, including Thanksgiving and Christmas off, the new location promises to be an attractive employment option for area residents.
Open positions run the gamut from sales and logistics supervisors to senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal labor. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail to explore opportunities and submit their applications.
A Testament to Enduring Success
Founded in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools has grown to become a staple in the hardware store landscape, boasting over 1,400 locations nationwide. The new Hammonton store will mark the company's 30th location in New Jersey, affirming its commitment to serving the Garden State's diverse communities.
Investing in Hammonton
The arrival of Harbor Freight Tools in Hammonton is not only a boon for local job seekers but also a testament to the town's continued growth and development. By choosing to invest in the community, the company is contributing to the area's economic vitality and demonstrating its confidence in Hammonton's potential.
For residents and businesses alike, the new Harbor Freight Tools store promises to be a valuable resource, offering affordable tools and equipment to help tackle projects big and small. With its competitive pricing and commitment to customer service, the store is poised to become a go-to destination for hardware needs in the Hammonton area.
As Harbor Freight Tools continues to expand its footprint across the country, the new Hammonton location stands as a testament to the company's enduring success and dedication to serving local communities. By providing job opportunities, supporting local workers, and offering affordable products, Harbor Freight Tools is demonstrating its commitment to being a positive force in the communities it serves.
With the grand opening of the Hammonton store on the horizon, area residents can look forward to a new destination for their hardware needs and a boost to the local economy. For Harbor Freight Tools, the new location represents another step forward in its mission to provide quality tools and equipment at affordable prices, helping people build, repair, and create.
