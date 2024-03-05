Hancock County Launches 'Our Veterans, Our Stories' to Spotlight Veteran-Owned Businesses

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office is proud to announce the launch of 'Our Veterans, Our Stories' campaign, a groundbreaking initiative designed to bring to light and support the contributions of veteran-owned businesses in Hancock County. With a focus on community engagement and veteran appreciation, this campaign aims to foster a deeper connection between local veterans and the community at large. Beginning in 2023, with a podcast series, the campaign enters its main phase in 2024, focusing on four key pillars to honor and empower veterans.

Identifying Veteran Enterprises

March 2024 marks the beginning of an effort to identify businesses throughout Hancock County that are owned, managed, or run by veterans. This endeavor not only aims to spotlight these enterprises but also to encourage the community to support them. By bringing these businesses to the forefront, the campaign seeks to acknowledge the hard work and entrepreneurship of veterans who continue to serve their community through business.

Collaboration and Recognition

The next pillar of the campaign involves forming partnerships with local businesses that currently offer or are interested in offering discounts to veterans. By identifying and promoting these discounts, the initiative aims to not only recognize the contributions of these businesses to veteran support but also to encourage more establishments to participate. Highlighting these discounts on various platforms will make it easier for veterans to access them, thereby fostering a community culture of gratitude and recognition.

Education and Empowerment

Another critical aspect of the campaign is the education and empowerment of local employers regarding the unique challenges that military veterans may face, as well as the diverse talents and skills they bring to the workforce. By enlightening employers on these matters, the campaign hopes to encourage more veteran hires, showcasing success stories as a testament to the advantages of integrating veterans into local businesses and organizations.

Welcoming Veterans Home

The final pillar aims to provide a warm welcome to veterans visiting local retail establishments and eateries by offering reserved parking spots marked with 'Veteran Welcome Home' signs. This gesture serves as a small but significant way of showing appreciation for their service and making veterans feel valued within the community.

Through 'Our Veterans, Our Stories', the Hancock County Veterans Service Office is setting a precedent for community-driven initiatives aimed at honoring veterans. By highlighting veteran-owned businesses, encouraging community support, and fostering an environment of appreciation and recognition, the campaign promises to strengthen the bonds between veterans and the Hancock County community. It serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging the ongoing contributions of veterans and the value they add to the fabric of our society.