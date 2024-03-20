Hamilton's Future Unveiled: Virtual Town Halls on City Plan 2024

The City of Hamilton is on the brink of transformation, with the Department of Planning announcing two pivotal virtual town hall meetings to discuss the Draft City of Hamilton Plan 2024. This plan, which promises to shape the Island's principal commercial centre's development activity, has sparked interest and anticipation among residents and stakeholders alike. Vance Campbell, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, underscores the significance of these meetings as a platform for public engagement, emphasizing the critical role of community input in the planning process.

Engagement and Transparency

With the objective of fostering an informed and involved community, the Department of Planning has arranged for these town halls to be accessible via social media and the Government’s CITV channel. Slated for Thursday from noon to 1pm and on April 11 from 1pm to 2pm, these sessions are not just about disseminating information but are an open invitation for the public to participate actively in the decision-making process. Victoria Cordeiro, the director of the Department of Planning, along with key planning officials, will be leading the discussion, ensuring a comprehensive overview of the Draft City of Hamilton Plan 2024 is provided.

Public Participation: A Cornerstone of Planning

The emphasis on public participation cannot be overstated, with Minister Campbell urging the public to acquaint themselves with the draft plan and supporting documents ahead of the town halls. This call to action is not merely procedural but a genuine solicitation of public insight and contributions, which are deemed invaluable in shaping the future of Hamilton. The town hall meetings are part of a broader consultative process, building on feedback received from the City of Hamilton Plan 2023 (Consultative Draft) last year.

How to Get Involved

For those interested in contributing to the conversation, the Department of Planning encourages submitting questions via the government’s Facebook page during the live stream or beforehand via email. This approach not only democratizes the planning process but also ensures that diverse perspectives are heard and considered. As Hamilton stands at a crossroads, these virtual town halls represent a critical juncture in determining its developmental trajectory.

As the City of Hamilton contemplates its future, the Draft City of Hamilton Plan 2024 emerges as a blueprint for progress, reflecting the collective aspirations and concerns of its community. Through these virtual town hall meetings, the Department of Planning not only seeks to inform but to inspire a shared vision for Hamilton, emphasizing the power of community involvement in shaping the city's destiny. With the stage set for robust discussions and collaborative planning, the future of Hamilton is, quite literally, in the hands of its people.