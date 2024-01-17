Hall County Defers Decision on Proposed Townhome Construction

A proposal concerning the construction of 53 townhomes on an 11.94-acre plot in Hall County was put on hold during a recent Planning Commission meeting. The land at 2554 White Sulphur Road could potentially undergo a change in zoning from Agricultural Residential III to Planned Residential Development, as proposed by CMWB Company, LLC. Situated north of YMCA Drive on the eastern side of White Sulphur Road, the property is planned to have a density of 4.44 units per acre. The planned townhomes, intended for sale and not rental, would rely on the City of Gainesville's water and sewer systems.

Planning Staff's Recommendations and Public Concerns

Despite the proposal, Hall County's planning staff recommended against the rezoning. However, they provided 13 conditional requirements for approval. Concerns from local residents were raised regarding the potential increase in traffic, particularly at the intersection of White Sulphur Road and YMCA Drive.

Recommendations and Deferment of Decision

Planning Commissioner Stan Hunt suggested the applicant consider roadway improvements, including additional turn lanes at the problematic intersection. These suggestions came in light of traffic studies previously conducted. The commission unanimously agreed to defer the decision to their February 19 meeting. This deferment is meant to provide the applicant ample time to consider the requested traffic and other improvements.