Gwynedd Council Unveils New Supported Housing in Dolgellau, Aims to Combat Homelessness

Gwynedd Council has announced a significant development in Dolgellau, inviting residents to explore the new supported housing project at Dôl Sadler on March 21, 2024. This initiative, part of the Council's broader strategy to address homelessness, showcases a newly constructed building on the site of the former Old Glan Wnion School, now repurposed to support vulnerable individuals striving for independent living. The session will allow the community to learn about the site's management and the Council's ongoing efforts to provide quality, affordable homes.

Addressing a Growing Need

Since April 2023, Gwynedd has seen 885 individuals report homelessness, with 158 coming from Meirionnydd, highlighting the urgent need for solutions. The Dôl Sadler project, featuring five units for vulnerable residents alongside staff offices for continuous support, marks a pivotal step in the Council's £140 million Housing Action Plan. This plan not only focuses on creating more supported housing units but also includes initiatives for homeless youth and collaborations with private landlords to expand housing options.

Community and Council Collaboration

Councilor Craig ab Iago, Gwynedd Council's Housing and Property Cabinet Member, emphasized the critical housing situation exacerbated by soaring living costs and housing prices, particularly in rural areas. The Dolgellau development represents a significant advancement in the Council's commitment to reducing homelessness and keeping communities intact. Councilor Dyfrig Siencyn, reflecting on the project's significance, proudly acknowledged the transformation of the old school site into a vital community resource, underscoring the Council's role in providing essential housing support.

Looking Forward

The Dôl Sadler project not only addresses immediate housing needs but also signifies the Council's long-term commitment to improving living conditions across Gwynedd. By fostering community engagement, such as the upcoming drop-in session, the Council aims to gather input and further refine its approach to tackling homelessness. This initiative is a testament to Gwynedd's proactive stance on creating a supportive environment where every resident has access to affordable, quality housing, ultimately enhancing the overall well-being of the community.