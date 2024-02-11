Guest Faculty in J&K Face Financial Hardships: A Call for Fair Compensation and Academic Excellence

In the picturesque valley of Jammu & Kashmir, a storm is brewing within its esteemed educational institutions. A recent policy shift has left guest faculty members grappling with financial hardships, casting a long shadow over the quality of education for students.

Advertisment

A Tale of Disparity

The remuneration for these academicians, many of whom hold doctoral degrees, has plummeted to a mere Rs400 per lecture. This stark disparity in pay, compared to their previously held positions, has left them feeling disheartened and undervalued.

The working period for these educators has been capped at 8-10 months, with a maximum of 25 working days. This limited engagement further compounds their financial struggles, as they are left without stable income for a significant portion of the year.

Advertisment

A Decline in Academic Excellence

The adoption of these norms by the Director of Colleges has sent ripples through the academic community. The resulting decline in the overall academic environment is palpable, with students bearing the brunt of this upheaval.

The guest faculty, who once took pride in their roles as educators and mentors, now find themselves in a precarious position. Their ability to impart knowledge and inspire young minds is hindered by the constant worry about their own financial stability.

Advertisment

A Call for Intervention

The guest faculty members have banded together, urging authorities to intervene and address these pressing issues. They demand engagement under UGC guidelines, which would ensure fair compensation and regularization across colleges in Jammu & Kashmir.

Their plea resonates with the plight of approximately 3000 such lecturers in the region who are facing similar challenges. They question the injustice meted out to educated youth, who are being pushed to the wall despite their qualifications and dedication to the teaching profession.

Advertisment

As the valley braces for change, the echoes of their protests reverberate through its tranquil landscapes. Amidst the turmoil, there lies a glimmer of hope - a hope for justice, for fairness, and for the restoration of academic excellence in Jammu & Kashmir's educational institutions.

In the heart of Jammu & Kashmir, the struggle of guest faculty members continues to unfold. Caught in the crossfire of policy changes, their financial woes cast an ominous shadow over the region's academic landscape. Their call for intervention underscores the urgent need to address these issues, ensuring fair compensation and regularization under UGC guidelines.

As the echoes of their protests continue to resonate, the hope for justice and a return to academic excellence remains steadfast. The future of education in Jammu & Kashmir hangs in the balance, awaiting a resolution that will uphold the value and dignity of its dedicated educators.