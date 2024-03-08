Guernsey Electricity's Ongoing Work Spurs Traffic Delays: Businesses Brace for Impact

As one road project concludes, another emerges, continuing the cycle of traffic disruptions in Guernsey due to Guernsey Electricity's extensive winter operations. Following a four-week closure, Forest Road is poised to reopen, marking the end of one phase of cable upgrades. However, the respite is short-lived as more electrical work promises to close another road section within days, adding to the community's traffic woes.

Project Timeline and Impact

Guernsey Electricity's work, aimed at enhancing the island's electrical infrastructure, has kept the community on its toes. After the closure of Forest Road since February 12 for cable upgrades, the focus shifts to Chemin Le Roi, scheduled for closure from the upcoming Monday to Friday. Subsequently, attention returns to Forest Road, this time on the St Peter Port side, signaling continuous traffic reroutes. Mike Lloyd, Head of Distribution at Guernsey Electricity, assures that the work is on schedule, with coordinated efforts to minimize future disruptions.

Local Businesses Feel the Strain

The roadworks have not only tested the patience of commuters but also affected local businesses. Rob Kerslake-Smith, General Manager of Deerhound, shares the challenges faced during the closures, noting a decline in regular trade despite efforts to maintain customer engagement through special events. The reopening before Mother's Day brings a sigh of relief, with hopes for better signage and less disruptive diversions in future works. Keith Bienvenu, co-owner of Forest Stores, echoes the sentiment, acknowledging the impact on foot traffic and expressing appreciation for the diligence of Guernsey Electricity's workers despite adverse weather conditions.

Looking Ahead

As Guernsey navigates through these necessary yet inconvenient infrastructure updates, the community braces for the continuing cycle of roadworks. The commitment to improving the electrical network is clear, but the journey there is fraught with challenges for both commuters and businesses. As Guernsey Electricity presses on with its winter agenda, the hope for a smoother transition and clearer communication remains paramount among those directly affected.