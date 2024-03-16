Guam Waterworks Authority Lifts Boil Water Notice in Mount Santa Rosa, Yigo

Following comprehensive system repairs and subsequent laboratory testing, the Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA), in agreement with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency (GEPA), has officially lifted the precautionary boil water notice for the Mount Santa Rosa, Yigo area. Initially issued on March 12, 2024, the notice affected numerous residents, urging them to boil their water before consumption due to potential contamination risks.

Immediate Response and System Repairs

In response to the detected issue, GWA promptly initiated repairs to address the system's vulnerabilities. The swift action aimed at restoring normal water pressures and ensuring the integrity of the water supply system. Following the completion of repairs, GWA conducted extensive laboratory testing at designated sampling locations across the affected area. This rigorous testing process was critical to determining the safety of the water and ensuring no bacteria were present in the system.

Laboratory Testing Confirms Safety

The laboratory results brought relief to the residents of Mount Santa Rosa, Yigo, confirming the water's safety for consumption. GWA's tests showed that the previously affected portion of the water system was free from any bacterial contamination, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of safe water services. The authority has since communicated to customers in the area that boiling water is no longer necessary, allowing normal use of the water supply to resume.

Community Reassurance and Future Measures

GWA's announcement has not only restored normalcy for the residents but has also reinforced the authority's commitment to ensuring the community's health and safety. Understanding the inconvenience and concern such notices can cause, GWA has pledged to continue its vigilant monitoring of the water supply system. This incident underscores the importance of swift action and transparent communication in managing public health advisories and reinforces the ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable water services to the community.