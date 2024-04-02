Guam Targets Distracted Driving: Proclamation and Fines to Enhance Road Safety

On February 22, 2024, a severe collision involving four vehicles on Marine Corps Drive near Asan-Maina, Guam, underscored the critical dangers of distracted driving. In light of this incident and with April designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Guam Department of Public Works (DPW) and local officials are intensifying efforts to combat this perilous behavior. Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Joshua Tenorio are set to officially declare April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, emphasizing the campaign motto: "Don't Drive Distracted. Eyes Forward."

Heightened Awareness and Penalties

Guam's recent traffic data reveals a concerning trend, with distracted driving identified as a contributing factor in numerous accidents, including fatalities. To address this, the DPW's Office of Highway Safety is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate drivers about the importance of maintaining focus while driving. Furthermore, Guam's stringent laws against distracted driving, specifically prohibiting the use of mobile phones for messaging or any form of electronic communication while driving, are being highlighted. Offenders face steep fines, starting at $100 for first-time violations and escalating up to $1,000 or more, including potential suspension or revocation of driving privileges, especially if the distraction results in a collision.

Community Engagement and Enforcement

The proclamation event, scheduled for April 5, aims to galvanize community support and reinforce the message that distracted driving is unacceptable. The DPW's Office of Highway Safety is actively engaging with the public, offering resources and support to those seeking to promote safer driving habits. Law enforcement agencies are also ramping up efforts to enforce distracted driving laws, with a clear message that safety on the road is a paramount concern for all.

Looking Forward

As Guam and other communities worldwide observe National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the collective goal remains clear: to drastically reduce, if not eliminate, distracted driving-related incidents. Through education, strict enforcement of laws, and community involvement, Guam aims to foster a road safety culture that prioritizes attention and care for every journey. The tragic incident on Marine Corps Drive serves as a stark reminder of what is at stake, urging drivers to keep their eyes forward and phones away, ensuring a safer environment for all road users.