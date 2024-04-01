Guam Shines Bright: 400 Solar Lights Illuminate Tumon's Tourist District

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin commended the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) for installing nearly 400 street and sidewalk solar lights along Påle' San Vitores Road in Tumon, highlighting a significant step towards sustainable energy use on the island. This initiative, spanning from Gun Beach to the Archbishop Flores roundabout, not only enhances safety but also showcases Guam's commitment to environmental stewardship and fiscal efficiency.

Lighting the Way to Sustainability

The project, which took three years to complete due to financial constraints and pandemic-related delays, includes a comprehensive three-year maintenance plan for the solar panels. San Agustin, a strong advocate for solar energy, sees this advancement as a model for government-led initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving Guam's goal of being fossil-fuel free by 2045.

A Visionary Investment

With the government of Guam spending an average of $5 million annually on street lighting, transitioning to solar energy presents an opportunity for substantial cost savings. San Agustin suggests reallocating these funds towards solar lighting to decrease the island's dependency on non-renewable energy sources, thereby benefiting the economy and the environment.

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency

The installation of solar lights is a crucial development for Tumon's tourist district, improving visibility and safety for residents, workers, and visitors alike. It represents a forward-thinking approach to infrastructure development, encouraging other areas of the island to consider similar sustainable energy solutions. As Guam progresses, the potential for island-wide adoption of solar street lighting could set a precedent for other regions to follow.