Guam Mayors Hesitate on GDOE Collaboration Request Amid Budget Constraints

Mayors and vice mayors in Guam expressed hesitation in supporting the Guam Department of Education's (GDOE) call for collaboration, including assistance with patrolling campuses and providing manpower for facility repairs.

GDOE Deputy Superintendent Kenneth Perez highlighted the recent incidents of break-ins, burglaries, and vandalism at schools, emphasizing the need for mayors to help ensure school safety. However, mayors cited budget constraints and lack of resources as significant challenges in meeting GDOE's requests.

Urgent Call for Collaboration

In a recent meeting with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, Kenneth Perez, GDOE's Deputy Superintendent, detailed the dire situation of public schools facing security threats such as break-ins and vandalism.

Perez proposed a neighborhood patrol system to deter potential threats and requested additional manpower for school facilities' maintenance and repairs, highlighting the insufficiency of resources currently at GDOE's disposal. Despite the pressing need, mayors and vice mayors showed reluctance, pointing towards their own budgetary and resource limitations.

The mayors' main concern revolves around the lack of sufficient funds and manpower to extend the requested support. MCOG President and Piti Mayor Jesse Alig noted the council's financial constraints, urging the education sector to find solutions within its larger budget.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares stressed the impracticality of patrolling all schools in her jurisdiction with the limited maintenance staff available and called for a realistic approach to soliciting community partners' support, despite the budgetary challenges faced by the mayors.

Community and Education: Finding Common Ground

While acknowledging the importance of maintaining safe and secure school environments, the dialogue between GDOE and the Mayors’ Council of Guam highlights a critical gap in resource allocation and community support.

The exchange opens up broader discussions on how educational institutions and local governments can collaborate more effectively, despite financial and logistical hurdles. As both parties navigate these challenges, the focus remains on exploring innovative solutions to ensure the well-being and safety of Guam's student population.