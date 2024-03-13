Guam Libraries Update Hours, Expand Collections with Congressional Donations

The Guam Public Library System (GPLS) has announced an update to the operating hours across all its branch libraries, marking a significant stride in enhancing access to educational and recreational resources for the island's communities. Alongside this, the GPLS has enriched its digital and physical collections, including a generous donation from the Library of Congress, and initiated a commendable partnership with Mount Carmel Charter School to bolster literacy among the youth.
New Hours, Broader Access
Effective March 13, notable changes in the library hours were rolled out, aimed at accommodating the varied schedules of Guam's residents. Key libraries such as the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Public Library in Hagåtña and the Dededo Public Library, among others, have revised their timings to ensure more people can benefit from their services. This adjustment reflects GPLS's commitment to making educational materials and resources more accessible to the public.
Enhancements in Library Collections
In an ambitious move to cater to the evolving needs of its patrons, GPLS has uploaded over 7,000 resources, including e-books, audiobooks, and magazines, to its digital collection. This expansion not only diversifies the available materials but also ensures that learning and entertainment can continue beyond the physical confines of the library. Furthermore, the arrival of approximately 2,000 new books, generously donated by the Surplus Program of the Library of Congress, promises to refresh and enrich the library's offerings. This influx of current literature underscores the continuous effort to keep the community engaged with contemporary and relevant content.
Promoting Literacy and Accessibility
The GPLS has not only focused on expanding its collections but also on making them accessible to everyone, including the visually impaired and print disabled. The development of a specialized database by the National Library Service Guam Branch underscores this inclusive approach. Moreover, GPLS's collaboration with Mount Carmel Charter School, which mandates all students to possess a library card, exemplifies a proactive stance on promoting literacy from a young age. This initiative ensures that the benefits of the library's resources extend to the younger members of the community, fostering a culture of reading and lifelong learning.
As the Guam Public Library System broadens its horizons with updated hours, enriched collections, and innovative partnerships, the impact of these initiatives is poised to resonate throughout the community. By making learning materials more accessible and engaging with the youth, GPLS is not just serving the present needs but also investing in the intellectual growth and development of future generations. Through these efforts, the libraries of Guam are set to remain vital centers of knowledge, culture, and community engagement.