Guam Election Commission Seeks New Early Voting Space for Upcoming Elections

The Guam Election Commission (GEC) has officially opened the floor for bids to secure a commercial office space, aiming to accommodate the influx of early voters for this year's primary and general elections.

As the demand for early voting continues to rise, the search for a suitable space that can house the process efficiently has become crucial. The GEC's move reflects a broader trend of adapting electoral processes to meet changing voter needs and behaviors, especially in light of the recent pandemic-induced shifts.

Expanding Early Voting Accessibility

In a bid to ensure voter accessibility and convenience, the GEC has outlined specific criteria for the desired commercial space. A minimum of 5,000 rentable square feet, with at least 4,000 square feet of open floor space, is required to facilitate the early voting process seamlessly.

This call for bids comes after the successful implementation of early voting laws in 2020 and 2021, highlighting the ongoing commitment to making voting more accessible to Guam's residents. The selection process is set against a backdrop of heightened voter anticipation for the upcoming primaries on August 3 and the general election on November 5.

Criteria and Considerations

Bid submissions are expected to be comprehensive, including detailed floor plans and adherence to specified office building requirements like power, water, on-site maintenance, and security. Furthermore, the proposed location must be within a 5-mile radius of the current GEC office, ensuring ease of operation and management.

The deadline for bid submissions is a tight window, closing at 2 p.m. on April 5, emphasizing the urgency and importance of securing a space promptly. This proactive approach by the GEC underscores the logistical challenges of accommodating a significant early voter turnout while ensuring the process remains smooth and efficient.