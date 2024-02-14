Greenlight Networks Expands Fiber Internet to Mechanicstown and Circleville in the Town of Wallkill

Breaking ground in Mechanicstown and Circleville, Greenlight Networks, the leading fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, is expanding its fiber network into the Town of Wallkill. With construction teams already on site in Mechanicstown, the race to connect these communities is well underway.

Partnering for Progress

In a first for the Hudson Valley region, Greenlight Networks is joining forces with local fire districts to host network equipment. In exchange, the Mechanicstown and Circleville Fire Districts will receive complimentary high-speed fiber broadband service. This collaborative effort is poised to bring enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities to the region.

Bringing Fiber Internet to the Community

Residents of Mechanicstown and Circleville can look forward to a community event hosted by Greenlight Networks at the Mechanicstown Fire District. The gathering aims to discuss the benefits of fiber internet and provide updates on the expansion progress. To stay informed, locals are encouraged to visit Greenlight's Neighborhood Page for construction updates and service notifications.

Upgrading to Total Managed Wi-Fi

As part of the expansion, residents will have the opportunity to upgrade to Greenlight's Total Managed Wi-Fi service. This premium offering ensures seamless connectivity and optimized performance, making it an attractive option for those seeking a reliable and hassle-free internet experience.

With Greenlight Networks' expansion underway, the Town of Wallkill is on the cusp of a new era of connectivity. As construction proceeds in the hamlets of Mechanicstown and Circleville, residents can eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of fiber internet on their daily lives.

Note: This article was written on February 14, 2024. For the most up-to-date information, please visit Greenlight Networks' Neighborhood Page.

The collaboration between Greenlight Networks and local fire districts exemplifies the power of community partnerships. By working together, they are paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future in the Town of Wallkill.

As we move forward in today's digital age, the importance of reliable and high-speed internet cannot be overstated. Greenlight Networks' expansion into Mechanicstown and Circleville signifies a commitment to delivering the best possible service to the residents of New York State.

In a world where connectivity is paramount, Greenlight Networks is ensuring that the Town of Wallkill stays ahead of the curve. With their fiber network expansion, the communities of Mechanicstown and Circleville are set to reap the benefits of enhanced connectivity, economic opportunities, and a brighter future.