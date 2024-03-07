Greenfield Fire Territory Honors First Responders at Annual Banquet: Heroes Recognized

At Bradley Hall this past Saturday, the Greenfield Fire Territory (GFT) celebrated its annual banquet, recognizing the exceptional dedication and achievements of its firefighters throughout 2023. Dozens of awards were distributed, celebrating longevity, individual excellence, and team achievements, with Chief Jason Horning leading the honors. This event underscored the high caliber of first responders serving the Greenfield community.

Recognizing Dedication and Bravery

Among the numerous accolades, significant attention was given to service pins for years of dedicated service, with awards marking 10, 15, 20, and 25 years. Notably, firefighters Travis Varga, Nick Mellene, Luke Eichholtz, Andrew Heller, and Eran Uptegrove were nominated for Firefighter of the Year, with Eichholtz and Mellene ultimately receiving the honor. Additionally, the ceremony spotlighted the critical roles of paramedics, instructors, and officers, with Easton Fields named Paramedic of the Year and Kurt Davis Instructor of the Year. Leadership awards went to Captain Greg DeWitt and Lieutenant Shawn Booker, emphasizing their significant contributions to the department's success.

Special Recognition and Lifesaving Awards

The 2023 Fire Chief's Award, a distinction chosen by Chief Horning himself, was presented to Deputy Chief R.J. Beaver and Battalion Chief Scott Elliott for their outstanding contributions. Rookie of the Year was awarded to Michael Sempsrott, and Cadet of the Year to Hayden Keith, showcasing the promising future of the GFT. A poignant moment of the evening was the presentation of the Silver Live Saving Award to a team of firefighter/medics for their life-saving efforts, a testament to the real-world impact of their dedication and skill.

Community and Support

The banquet also served as an opportunity to recognize the vital support network that enables the GFT's success. The Hancock County 911 Emergency Center and its Director, John Jokantas, were named Public Safety Partner of the Year, highlighting the collaborative effort required in emergency response. The presence of many City of Greenfield officials underscored the community's support for its first responders, with Chief Horning noting the humility of award winners who view their heroic acts as merely part of their job.

As the evening concluded, the sense of pride and gratitude was palpable, not just for the individual achievements but for the collective spirit of service and sacrifice that defines the Greenfield Fire Territory. These awards, while a small token, reflect a profound appreciation for the first responders' commitment to safeguarding their community, encouraging reflection on the indispensable role they play in our lives.